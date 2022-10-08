Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

CPG opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($21.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4,406.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,883.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,781.33.

In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

