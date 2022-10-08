Compass Point Cuts RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $150.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.50.
RLI Price Performance
RLI stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RLI has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.
Institutional Trading of RLI
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RLI
RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.
