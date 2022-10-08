Compass Point Cuts RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $150.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RLI has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RLI will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Institutional Trading of RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.