Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.