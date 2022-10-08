Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.
Shares of CAG opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
