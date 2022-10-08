CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
CONMED Stock Down 2.3 %
CONMED stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47.
About CONMED
Featured Stories
