Conscious Value Network (CVNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

Conscious Value Network (CVNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Conscious Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conscious Value Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Conscious Value Network has a market cap of $1.97 million and $49,549.00 worth of Conscious Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Conscious Value Network Token Profile

Conscious Value Network’s genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Conscious Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Conscious Value Network is cvn.io. Conscious Value Network’s official Twitter account is @cvn_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conscious Value Network is medium.com/cwv-blockchain. The Reddit community for Conscious Value Network is https://reddit.com/r/u/cvn_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conscious Value Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Conscious Value Network (CVNT) is a cryptocurrency . Conscious Value Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Conscious Value Network is 0.39300602 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $45,034.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://cvn.io/.”

