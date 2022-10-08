Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.20% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCSI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down 1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 47.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,423. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 37.75 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 51.85 and its 200-day moving average is 50.95.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. The business had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

