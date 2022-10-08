Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $9.63 on Friday, reaching $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

