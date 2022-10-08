Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

STZ stock opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.28. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,756,000 after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

