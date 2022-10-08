Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

NYSE:STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,756,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

