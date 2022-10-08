Country Club Bank GFN Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,138. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

