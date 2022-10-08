Country Club Bank GFN Has $7.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 132,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 110,446 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,088 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

