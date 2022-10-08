Country Club Bank GFN Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,119,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

