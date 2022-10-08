Country Club Bank GFN Invests $4.02 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 3,006,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

