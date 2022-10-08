Country Club Bank GFN Sells 14,895 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 1,032,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,540. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.