Country Club Bank GFN Sells 20,289 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

