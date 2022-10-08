Country Club Bank GFN Sells 8,597 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

RTX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,963. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

