Cowen Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

