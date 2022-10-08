Craig Hallum Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $50.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.45.

WDC opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

