Critical Comparison: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -1.20% 10.61% 7.70% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 1.29 -$8.90 million ($0.13) -91.08 GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.86%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.52%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats GigaCloud Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.