Critical Contrast: Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) versus Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cuisine Solutions and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Barfresh Food Group has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.01%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -20.68% -25.23% -19.74%

Risk and Volatility

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Barfresh Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group $6.70 million 5.33 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Cuisine Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barfresh Food Group.

About Cuisine Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.