Critical Review: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) vs. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 17.85% 6.04% 2.43% VICI Properties 34.06% 8.82% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33 VICI Properties 0 1 7 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $36.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 94.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 3.80 $76.54 million $1.17 19.18 VICI Properties $1.51 billion 19.55 $1.01 billion $1.01 30.34

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

