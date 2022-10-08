Cryptomeda Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (TECH)

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Cryptomeda has a market capitalization of $282,380.38 and approximately $12,372.00 worth of Cryptomeda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptomeda has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptomeda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cryptomeda (CRYPTO:TECH) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The official message board for Cryptomeda is cryptomedatech.medium.com. Cryptomeda’s official Twitter account is @cryptomedatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptomeda is cryptomeda.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptomeda (TECH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptomeda has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Cryptomeda is 0.00103971 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $649.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptomeda.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptomeda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptomeda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptomeda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

