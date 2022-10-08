Cryptotem Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,067.00 (TOTEM)

Cryptotem (TOTEM) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Cryptotem token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptotem has a market capitalization of $557,556.14 and approximately $21,067.00 worth of Cryptotem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptotem has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptotem

Cryptotem launched on October 18th, 2021. Cryptotem’s official website is cryptotem.net. Cryptotem’s official Twitter account is @cryptotemtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptotem (TOTEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cryptotem has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Cryptotem is 0.00005833 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,791.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptotem.net/.”

