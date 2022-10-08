CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.79

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as low as C$14.61. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 249,430 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.77.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

