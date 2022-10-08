Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $13.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.76. 800,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

