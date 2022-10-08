Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $550,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,001,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

