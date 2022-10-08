Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.19. 613,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,394. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.58.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

