Curated Wealth Partners LLC Invests $355,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,283. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $161.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

