Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,406 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,364.29.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. 4,830,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

