Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,997. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

