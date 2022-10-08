Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.79. 2,258,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

