Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes $125.17 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,581,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,165,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 36.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

