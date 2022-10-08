Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,245 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 907,223 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. 6,085,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

