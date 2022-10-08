CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 73,000 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$117.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0093023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

