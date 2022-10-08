CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider Heather Peacock Buys 72,340 Shares

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider Heather Peacock acquired 72,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($10,489.13).

Heather Peacock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CyanConnode alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Heather Peacock sold 989 shares of CyanConnode stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13), for a total value of £108.79 ($131.45).

CyanConnode Price Performance

CYAN stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. The company has a market capitalization of £29.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.89. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.06.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.