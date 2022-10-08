Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,355 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $89,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Danaher by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $268.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.44. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.