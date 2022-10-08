DAPS Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221,522.84 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 175.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 134.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $221,522.84 and $11.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 60,577,247,232 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is dapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @dapscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is officialdapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DAPS through the process of mining. DAPS Coin has a current supply of 62,671,336,200 with 57,977,796,500 in circulation. The last known price of DAPS Coin is 0.00000356 USD and is down -62.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $73.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dapscoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

