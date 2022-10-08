DarkShield Games Studio (DKS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $385,572.00

DarkShield Games Studio (DKS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DarkShield Games Studio has a total market capitalization of $516,776.26 and $385,572.00 worth of DarkShield Games Studio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DarkShield Games Studio has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DarkShield Games Studio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DarkShield Games Studio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DarkShield Games Studio Token Profile

DarkShield Games Studio launched on December 1st, 2021. DarkShield Games Studio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,489,768 tokens. DarkShield Games Studio’s official Twitter account is @darkshieldg. DarkShield Games Studio’s official message board is darkshieldgames.medium.com. DarkShield Games Studio’s official website is darkshield.games.

Buying and Selling DarkShield Games Studio

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkShield Games Studio (DKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DarkShield Games Studio has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DarkShield Games Studio is 0.00228388 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $657,332.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darkshield.games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkShield Games Studio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkShield Games Studio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DarkShield Games Studio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DarkShield Games Studio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DarkShield Games Studio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.