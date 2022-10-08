Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Datadog worth $38,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.
DDOG stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8,814.81 and a beta of 1.20.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
