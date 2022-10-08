Day By Day Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (DBD)

Day By Day (DBD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Day By Day has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $11,592.00 worth of Day By Day was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Day By Day has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Day By Day token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Day By Day Token Profile

Day By Day launched on December 14th, 2021. Day By Day’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. Day By Day’s official message board is daybyday.io/news. Day By Day’s official Twitter account is @daybydayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Day By Day is daybyday.io.

Day By Day Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Day By Day (DBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Day By Day has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Day By Day is 0.0082847 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,370.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daybyday.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Day By Day directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Day By Day should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Day By Day using one of the exchanges listed above.

