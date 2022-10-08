Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $200,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,240.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

