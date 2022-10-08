Decentral Games Governance (xDG) Price Down 16.7% This Week (xDG)

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has a market cap of $287,783.89 and approximately $9,191.00 worth of Decentral Games Governance (xDG) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games Governance (xDG) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) Token Profile

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) launched on December 1st, 2019. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s total supply is 280,077,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,290 tokens. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official message board is decentral.games/blog. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official website is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has a current supply of 280,077,485 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Decentral Games Governance (xDG) is 0.05273484 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,041.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentral.games.”

