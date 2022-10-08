DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 24,302 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 9.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26.

