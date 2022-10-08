DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. 3,655,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

