DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 1,038 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,722,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

