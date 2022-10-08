DeDora Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,164 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.4 %

PEG stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. 2,073,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

