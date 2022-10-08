DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,343,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 137,987 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 327,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

