DeDora Capital Inc. Has $467,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6 %

Starbucks stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. 6,606,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

