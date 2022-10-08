DeDora Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.02 on Friday, hitting $460.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,787. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.64 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.