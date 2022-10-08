Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given New €61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($72.45) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delivery Hero from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $146.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

